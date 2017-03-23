Local pets to code

By Lisa Morton

According to Grace Marta with the Town of Van horn, the 2017 Spring Rabies Vaccination and Pet Licensing Clinic was the most successful event to date. Dr. Orlando Garza, Jr., DVM, and his staff, of East El Paso Animal Hospital brought his services to Van Horn Sunday. There were 132 pets vaccinated for rabies, 82 pet licenses were sold and 8 pets were microchipped.

There were many puppies that received necessary shots. Dr. Garza examined several dogs at the owner’s request. He also performed “curb service” and walked-up to the vehicles when necessary to vaccinate pets that were acting difficult.

The City has 16 microchips available and they are $25 and come with a lifetime registration. Pet owners interested in the microchip can bring their cat or dog to City Hall at 1801 W. Broadway and local Animal Control will assist you. For more information, call 283-2050.