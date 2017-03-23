Texas Big Game 2017 College Scholarship Applications Now Available

Editor’s note: The last recipients of this scholarship were 2003 – Cole Means, 2004 – (the late), John Means and 2007 – James Engle, so it has been 10 years since anyone local has been awarded this scholarship. Let’s see if we can’t change that. Scholarship application forms can be picked up at The Van Horn Advocate office at 701-C West Broadway or you can call Misty Sumner,TPWD,

432-283-2934.

Applications are now available for the 17th Annual Texas Big Game Awards (TBGA) Wildlife Conservation College Scholarship Program, sponsored by Carter’s Country Outdoor Stores and the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of Texas. Celebrating its 26th year, the Texas Big Game Awards will award $15,000 in college scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year.

`All applicants for the TBGA scholarship program must major in an agriculture and/or natural resource-related field of study. Based on where you live within the TBGA program’s regional designations, one (1) $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to an applicant residing in each of the eight TBGA Regions at their respective regional banquets. The overall top scholarship applicant will receive a $3,000 college scholarship to be awarded at the Texas Wildlife Association’s (TWA) 32nd annual convention in July.

Any entering college freshman (graduating high school senior), or entering college sophomore, or entering college junior is eligible to apply for one of the available scholarships. The scholarship applications will be reviewed and ranked by a scoring committee using set criteria. Applicants do not have to participate in the TBGA to be eligible for the scholarships.

To download the application, please visit www.TexasBigGameAwards.org/scholarships.php and all applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2017.