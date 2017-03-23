WESTERN TECH LAYS FOUNDATION FOR SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Western Tech Check Presentation Pictured on left, Steve Lauterbach, Vice-Chairman, Paso Del Norte Charitable Foundation. Pictured on right, Randy Kuykendall, Board Member, Western Technical Institute

El Paso, TX (March 20, 2017): Western Technical College announced that it has partnered with the Paso del Norte Charitable Foundation to establish the Western Tech Scholarship Fund for training and education for current and prospective students in the El Paso region. Western Tech made an initial gift of $30,000 to start the fund which will be used to leverage additional funding through contribution and grant support.

“This is something Western Tech has been eager to do for a long time. Teaming up with the Paso del Norte Charitable Foundation enables businesses and employers to assist our students based on merit and need,” said Brad Kuykendall, Chief Executive Officer of Western Tech.

“We are pleased to be able to help Western Tech lay a foundation for their 501c3 organization. This is a win for their students, the college, and the business community that benefits greatly from a skilled workforce with graduates like those from Western Tech,” said Anna Alemán, Executive Director of the Paso del Norte Charitable Foundation. “This opens a huge door of opportunity for everyone involved.”

For more information about the Western Tech Scholarship Fund, please call (915) 532-3737. Applicants must be in the enrollment process at Western Tech or a current student. They must also have a high school diploma or a GED (which can be earned through the Western Tech program).

About Western Technical College

Founded in 1970, Western Technical College has been a family-owned and operated nationally accredited institution of higher education for four generations in El Paso, Texas. Western Tech is committed to supporting its students from the time of enrollment, throughout the program of study and through graduation and employment. Western Tech’s mission is to provide quality training and education in a caring, professional environment that prepares new students and working adults with the skills they need to succeed and advance in their chosen careers.