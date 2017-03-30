Orla area in Culberson County site of fatal tractor trailer accident

Photo courtesy of Culberson County Sherriff’s Office

By Lisa Morton

A late night motor vehicle accident on Orla Highway FM652 in northern Culberson County claimed the life of a 29-year-old San Antonio man earlier this week. The male driver, Alaa Almaghazachi, was driving a 2007 Kenworth truck with trailer owned by 1845 Oilfield Services, of Weatherford Texas at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, when the fatal accident happened.

The preliminary investigation by the Department of Public safety, concluded that the vehicle was traveling westbound approximately 17 miles west of Orla, when the it inexplicably left the roadway and rolled over into an embankment. The restrained driver was pronounced dead the on scene according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Moises Vasquez.