SOUP TRAVELER – CHOCOLATE WAFER CAKE:

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 package Nabisco Chocolate Wafers

2 cups whipped cream or thawed whipped topping

1 tsp vanilla or almond extract

Chocolate shavings

Spread 1 to 1 1/2 tbls of cream on top of a cookie and stack 4-6 high. Continue until cookies are used, reserving enough whipped topping to be able to frost the entire cake.

Lay stacks of cookies on their side; forming a log. Frost the entire cookie/cake, cover VERY LOOSELY with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 hours.

Sprinkle with chocolate shavings or sprinkles of your choice and cut on a diagonal.

If for some reason you have left overs, cover and refrigerate.

Go Ahead…. ” Just Try It! “