City Council passes 2017-2018 Budget

By Edna Clark

Friday, March 31, the Town of Van Horn City Council met with all members present. City Secretary Fran Malafronte presented the March financial statement with an overall fund balance of over $3,500,000. Alderman Lyndon McDonald expressed the Council’s gratitude to Ms. Malafronte and Finance Director Jodie Corrales for a professional, well-managed presentation.

Additionally, Ms. Malafronte advised Council that the balance due on the new fire truck has been paid in full. Alderman McDonald related that the fire truck was used during the recent outbreaks of wildfires. Due to its extra large water tank, the new fire truck provided on-site water supplies for the smaller trucks during the wildfire located east on Van Horn near the Banta property. Having an available water supply helped to curtail the fire spreading up to the residence.

Great job to the Van Horn Volunteer Fire Department from The Van Horn Advocate!

A public budget hearing started the meeting with zero citizens’ input. Council then approved a total budget of $4,412,000 for the Fiscal Year April 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018 under City Ordinance, NO. 17-03-388.

Good stewardship from the Town of Van Horn employees and City Council and the advent of the pipeline construction crews has allowed for financial standing that is better than most other towns and cities of similar size.

City Ordinance, NO. 17-03-389, amending the current Town of Van Horn Fee Schedules, was also approved by Council. The new Fee Schedule, effective April 1, 2017, is available at City Hall for review. Citizens are encouraged to contact City Hall with any questions about the changes.

Council also approved City Ordinance, NO. 17-03-390, amending the Compensation for Mayor and Alderman effective after the May 6 General Elections.

Per a request from the Culberson County Appraisal District on behalf of Citizen Juan Apodaca, Council approved a bid for $5280 for Lot 11, Block 22, Rivas Subdivision, in Van Horn, Texas. With approval of CCAISD and Culberson County and the Hospital District, Mr. Apodaca will be able to purchase the 2-story house located beside Lizy’s Restaurant and return the property to the tax rolls.

Citizens are reminded of the Spring Cleanup Day on April 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monetary prizes, computer tablets, and a raffle are prizes to which participants can look forward to winning while making our community a cleaner, safer place to live. Entries should be submitted to City Hall before April 19.