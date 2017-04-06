Soup Traveler – BLACKBERRY PEACH CREPE’S with BRANDY ICE CREAM

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 pkg crepes

1 8 oz container peach cream cheese

1-2 tbl powdered sugar, more if desired

1 pint blackberries

2-3 tbl sugar

2 tbl water

1 half pint whipping cream ( not heavy )

1 pint half and half

1 tsp brandy flavor

1/2 cup sugar

In a mixing bowl, combine peach cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy, adjusting sweetness to taste.

In a small saucepan, combine blackberries, sugar and water and slowly simmer until berries break down and thicken.

Spread 2-3 tablespoons of cream cheese in a crepe and loosely roll.

Top with blackberry sauce and brandy ice cream or any flavor ice cream you wish.

BRANDY ICE CREAM:

Combine, half & half, whipping cream, sugar and brandy flavoring until sugar is dissolved. If you using an ice cream maker, freeze according to directions. If not, place in a metal bowl and freeze, stirring every 15 minutes until a soft serve texture or thicker is achieved. Transfer to a freezer container and let freeze completely.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “