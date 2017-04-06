SRSU turns 100

Sul Ross State University students and staff saluted the university’s 100th birthday by replacing the historic desk on Hancock Hill Monday (April 3). Members of the Lobo football team transported a new desk up the hill, then gathered around the existing desk before transporting it to the campus. The old desk will be on display in Wildenthal Library after being a featured item during the community-wide birthday party held in the Gallego Center Tuesday (April 4). On April 4, 1917, Governor James E. Ferguson signed a bill, passed by the 35th Texas Legislature, establishing Sul Ross. Due to World War I and economic adjustment following the war, Sul Ross Normal College opened for classes on June 14, 1920. Sul Ross was later renamed Sul Ross State Teachers College, Sul Ross State College, and in 1969, Sul Ross State University.