VHHS UIL in competitive district

By Pam Young

On March 21, VHHS students traveled to Wink to compete in the Academic District Meet. Our district is much more competitive this year since the state added Wink, McCamey, and Iraan High Schools. Last year our district consisted of Anthony, Ft Hancock, and Da Vinci out of El Paso.

As always our students did their best, but the added competition hurt us this year.

Results: Number Sense: Jacqualine Santa Cruz 3rd, Team, 3rd Place. Accounting: Jacelynn Lucas 3rd place, Social Studies: J C Clark, 2nd place, 2nd placeTeam. Science: Crystal Baeza 4th place, Calculator: Hays Morris, 6th place, Ready Writing. Angelica Zamora, 6th place. News Writing: Mariah Morales 6th place. Spelling: Angelica Zamora 5th place Literary Criticism: Viviana Sanchez, 6th place, team 3rd place.

The following students will advance to the Regional Competition at Odessa College this Saturday. Jacqualine Santa Cruz, in Number Sense, Jacelynn Lucas in Accounting, J. C. Clark in Social Studies, and Crystal Baeza is the Alternate in Science.

The Speech portion of the meet was held in Wink last Saturday. In Poetry Interpretation Hiram Cruz received 7th place, in Informative Speaking Steven Urias got 5th place. Prose Interpretation, Samantha Cabezuela took 1st place honors and Viviana Sanchez got 5th place. Advancing to Regional Competition is Samantha Cabezuela. Viviana and Steven are 2nd alternates.

We are extremely proud of our students who competed so valiantly, and we look forward to next year when all these kids will be back. Congratulations to all, because even those who did not advance have enriched their experiences, and they are hungry for a big win next year.