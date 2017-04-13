HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Brian Gibson leaving Van Horn, taking on new role at Wink

By Eric Blum

Used with permission of the Odessa American

Van Horn head football coach and athletic director Brian Gibson has taken a job as an assistant coach at Wink.

Gibson was approved for the position with a one-year contract at Wink’s Tuesday night school board meeting. Gibson’s wife, Kittie, will also be making the move to Wink as the school district’s new curriculum director.

Gibson said Tuesday that he plans on talking with Van Horn’s student athletes and coaches about the move today. Gibson added that he plans on finishing the school year presiding over Van Horn’s athletic program until his replacement is found.

“I’m not going to think any different of them because I’m wearing a different set of colors,” Gibson said. “I’m not one that’s just going to quit on them.”

Gibson said that the move away from Van Horn was a professional and family move. He said that Wink-Loving ISD superintendent Dewitt Smith offered him and his family a deal that’s a good situation for his family.

Gibson had a 28-38 record in six seasons as the Eagles’ head coach and led Van Horn to three playoff victories, including one in each of the past two years, at the helm.

In Gibson’s first season as head coach, 2011, he led the Eagles to their first playoff victory since 1991 when they took down Menard 41-6.

“Some fresh ideas and leadership will benefit the kids that are coming back to possibly get them to the next level,” Gibson said. “We’ve come a long way and I think it’s been a great six-year run.”

Gibson will now be a part of the Wildcats’ coaching staff led by Andy Hrncir.

“He’s a great guy and a great football coach,” Hrncir said. “He’ll be an asset for Wink ISD. Knowing how he is and how he interacts with his kids and how hard his kids play, Wink is lucky to get him.”

Wink and Van Horn are District 5-2A Division II opponents on the gridiron with a 2017 regular-season finale showdown slated for Nov. 3 at Van Horn’s Eagle Field.

Gibson’s two sons, Brock, 14, and Canon, 12, will also suit up as Wildcats this fall.

“Andy and I are close friends,” Gibson said. “If I was to step back from what I’m doing right now, it would go to be to work for someone like Andy and at a program that has the potential to have success over the next several years.”

Gibson has lived in West Texas his entire life. He’s a Pecos native, graduated from Sul Ross State University in Alpine and had previous coaching stops at Pecos, Eldorado and Kermit.

Gibson said Tuesday he doesn’t know exactly where in Wink’s football program he’ll be coaching directly. He added that he’ll be involved with the Wildcats’ basketball program in some regard as well as a spring sport. Gibson will also be teaching math.

After six years of living in Van Horn, Gibson said it will be tough to leave.

“Great people and a great group of kids and it still has the making to continue the success in all sports,” Gibson said. “Our girls have had some unprecedented success. Our boys in every sport have had a lot of success and the kids have bought in. Under the right leadership, they could be real successful.”