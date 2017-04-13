CCAISD out sources financial operations

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees approved two employees of the Region 18 Education Service Center (ESC) to be authorized representatives of the District to be able to transfer District funds between its investment account at First Public (Lone Star) and its operating account at the Pecos County State Bank. The District has outsourced some of its financial operations, including accounts payable, to Region 18 ESC. According to the Region 18 ESC website:

“Region 18 ESC offers cost effective solutions for districts looking to outsource the day to day accounting functions of their business office. Region 18 ESC will provide data processing services while all decisions and authorizations are made by the district administration…Services can be purchased separately or bundled together for a reduced rate. These services are designed to improve district efficiency, reduce operating costs, minimize the need for additional staff, and help the district meet deadlines while in full compliance with the TEA Financial Accountability System Resource Guide.”

Supt. Dalia Benavidez confirmed that she has to approve all such transfers, and that the Region 18 ESC will have no authority to sign checks.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

• Conducted an executive session with no subsequent action taken.

• Rescheduled its Regular Meeting to Tuesday, April 18, 2017 to accommodate the Easter holiday.

• Learned that the District works with coaches from Valentine, Dell City and Sierra Blanca to allow their athletes to practice at District athletic facilities.

• Finalized the policies for use of the weight room by District Trustees, employees, spouses and student athletes, noting that a coach must be present.