Five compete at Regional UIL

Left to right: Jackie Santa Cruz, Jacelynn Lucas, J.C. Clark, Samantha Cabezuela, Crystal Baeza

Photo by Lisa Morton

By Pam Young

Last Friday, five Van Horn High School students and three sponsors attended the Region1 2A UIL Academic Meet in Odessa. There are 8 Districts in our Region, and it is arguably the most difficult one in the state. One thing is for sure, when the results are posted at end of the State Meet in almost every event, 2 out of the top 3 medals usually go to Region 1.

Our students competed in various events, and although none advanced to the State Meet, all gained valuable experience, and each will be back next year, so they look forward to the chance to advance in the future.

The students and their events were: Crystal Baeza, an alternate for Science; J. C. Clark, Social Studies, Jacelynn Lucas, Accounting, Samantha Cabezuela, Prose Interpretation, Viviana Sanchez, an alternate in Prose Interpretation, and Jacqualine Santa Cruz, Number Sense.

Samantha wowed her competition and judges in the first round, receiving 1st place. She was unable to place in the top three in the Final Round, so she didn’t advance, but we’re very proud of her and all the other students.

Sponsors for the trip were UIL Coordinator, Marcia Crowley, Annie Luna, Social Studies, and Pam Young, Speech. Special thanks to our SUPER bus driver, Woody Nunez.