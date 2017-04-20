L-R: Pitcher Amanda Ramirez, Tabitha Carrillo, Marlene Ceniceros, and Celeste Ramirez of the Lady Eagle Softball team

Photo by Macyn Morriss

By Coach Brock Tyrell, CCAISD

Van Horn Lady Eagles took the lead for good in the fourth inning to capture a back-and-forth game from Marfa by an 11-10 score on Tuesday. The game was tied at eight with Van Horn Lady Eagles batting in the bottom of the fourth when there was an error, scoring one run.

· Van Horn Lady Eagles was boosted by Amanda Ramirezwho went 4-for-4 at the plate. Ramirez doubled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.

· Marfa captured the lead in the first inning. #8 drove in one when he doubled in the first inning.

· Van Horn Lady Eagles took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Ramirez homered, driving in three runs and Kym Virdell singled, driving in two runs.

· Marfa scored five runs in the third inning. The big inning for Marfa came thanks to a double by #2, a double by #8, a single by #5, and a double by #30.

· Ramirez earned the win for Van Horn Lady Eagles. She went seven innings, allowing ten runs, 17 hits, striking out six, and walking one.

· Home runs for Van Horn Lady Eagles came when Amanda Ramirez homered in the fourth inning and Kristianne Virdell homered in the third inning.

· Van Horn Lady Eagles collected 11 hits. Ramirez and Virdell each collected multiple hits for Van Horn Lady Eagles. Virdell went 2-for-4 at the plate as he led the team with five runs batted in.

· Marfa had 17 hits in the game. #11, #2, #8, #16, #30, and #13 each collected multiple hits for Marfa.

The Lady Eagles take on the Marfa Shorthons for the District Title tomorrow, Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Marfa.