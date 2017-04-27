4th Annual Brawl in the Big Bend

Contributed by

Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce and Alpine Boxing Club announce the 4th Annual Big Bend Brawl, Saturday May 6. This is an amateur boxing event live at the Kelly Outdoor Theater and Pavilion in Fort Davis. 30 matches will feature fighters of all ages from across West Texas.

Matches begin at 2:00 p.m. Top fighters and the top three teams will be awarded trophies or belts. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Children under five are free.

The Kelly Pavilion is located behind the Chamber at Memorial Square in Fort Davis. Matches will continue until approximately 8:00 p.m. Weigh-ins for fighters begin at 8:00 a.m.

The Chamber of Commerce will be simultaneously hosting the “Chili Macho” Salsa Contest. Contestants can enter their salsa prior to the event at 12:00 p.m. at the Chamber office. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 salsas. Judging will be at 4:00 p.m.

The Brawl is sponsored by the Alpine Boxing Club, the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce, Porter’s Thriftway, L&F Distributing, Morrison’s True Value and the Davis Mountain Nut Company. Big Bend Brawl is sanctioned by USA Boxing.

Vendors will be on sight with food and drinks available for purchase.

For more information, contact Melissa Henderson, Executive Director Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce at 432-426-3015, or Jose Guerrero, Alpine Boxing Club at 432-294-2645.