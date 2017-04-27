Annual Town clean-up campaign makes a real difference

The group that collected the most trash last Saturday winning a $500 prize was the Van Horn Xtreme Starz Cheerleading group, pictured here.

Kaylynn Franco was the winner of a 50” HD TV. This was a new raffle implemented by the city council for the event this year. Presenting the TV to Socorro are Aldermen Lyndon McDonald and Nuny Morriss.

Photos by Edna Clark

By Lisa Morton

About 14 local groups and 6 individuals participated in the annual Town of Van Horn Spring Clean-up Campaign last Saturday. Their efforts resulted in a collection of 199 large trash bags of liter picked up from Golf Course Road along Southeast Frontage Road for an hour, before picking-up liter on their designated routes. The total this year demonstrates a significant increase compared to the 144 bags collected during the 2016 campaign.

The City Water, Streets, Gas, Sanitation, Code Enforcement, and City Hall Departments combined their efforts to collect loads of bulk waste from the alleys resulting in three 30-yard roll-off containers, and one 40-yard roll-off container filled with waste. After the cleanup, city employees cooked a meal for all the participants.

Winners in the group category are 1st place $500 prize, Van Horn Xtreme Starz Cheerleaders, 2nd place $300 prize, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and 3rd place $100 prize, CCAISD Class of 2018. In the individual category winning electronic tablets were, 1st place, Socorro Sanchez, 2nd place, Maria Sanchez, and 3rd place, Juan A. Franco.

A new incentive added to the event was a raffle ticket submitted for every bag of trash. Kaylynn Franco held the winning raffle ticket for a 50” TV.

The City would like to thank their employees and the contestants who helped make a difference in cleaning-up their town.