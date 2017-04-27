Public invited to CCAISD May 15 meeting for update on design and development of new school facilities

The image included is mockup based on the current designs and may change slightly once the plans have been finalized.

Photo from Eaglenews.ccaisd.net

CAISD is nearing the end of the Design and Development phase of the bond planning. We are as eager as the community is to start seeing some progress. Parkhill, Smith and Cooper updated the school board on the progress of the building at last month’s meeting and will give another update at the May 15th board meeting. We encourage anyone from the community to attend the meeting for updated information on the progress. PSC and HB Construction expect to begin demolition of the old high school the week after graduation. The committee and the companies decided it was best to wait until after the graduation ceremony before beginning demolition due to the utilities. We have construction documents available for anyone in the community to review in the superintendent’s office. Please come by anytime to view them.