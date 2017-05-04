DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

Front row Kneeling LtoR Jadyn Corralez, Amanda Ramirez, Tabitha Carrillo, Kristianne Virdell, Isela Bermudez, Catherine Ojeda

Back row standing LtoR Coach McCoy, Lillian Ramirez, Makayla Torres, Jacelynn Lucas, Bea Marta, Celeste Ramirez, Marlen Ceniceros, Destiny Rivera, K’Dee Romero, and Coach Tyrrell

Photo Credit: Brian Gibson

By Coach Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD

Amanda Ramirez collected five hits in five at bats, as Van Horn Lady Eagles defeated Tahoka 15-5 on Saturday. Ramirez singled in the first, singled in the first, homered in the second, and homered in the fifth.

· Van Horn Lady Eagles grabbed an early lead. Van Horn Lady Eagles scored on a single by Kristianne Virdell, a home run by Destiny Rivera, a double by Catherine Ojeda, a walk , a single by Amanda Ramirez, a single by Marlen Ceniceros, a double by Celeste Ramirez, a walk by Tabitha Carrillo, a walk by Bea Marta, and a walk by Ojeda in the first inning.

· Ramirez earned the win for Van Horn Lady Eagles. He tossed five innings, allowing five runs, eight hits, and striking out six.

· Home runs for Van Horn Lady Eagles came when Ramirez homered in the second and fifth innings and Rivera homered in the first inning.

· Van Horn Lady Eagles had 17 hits in the game. Ramirez, Ceniceros, Ramirez, Rivera, and Carrillo each collected multiple hits for Van Horn Lady Eagles. A. Ramirez, C. Ramirez, Ojeda, and Rivera each drove in two runs to lead Van Horn Lady Eagles. Van Horn Lady Eagles was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.

Tahoka collected eight hits. #7 and #1 each collected multiple hits for Tahoka.