Final State History Fair competition sends Valentine’s Garcia to Nationals

Valentine Senior Jaclyn Garcia in Austin.

Photo by Bianca Porras

By Bianca Porras, VISD

Jaclyn Garcia, a Valentine High School Senior, has advanced to the National History Fair competition in College Park, Maryland.

On March 2, Jaci participated in the Big Bend Regional History Fair, at Sul Ross State University. She won first place in the Individual Senior Website division. This made her eligible to compete in Austin at the State competition. Her website is titled, “The French Revolution: Standing Against A Dynasty”.

The State competition was held at the University of Texas in Austin on April 29. There were roughly thirty participants in the Individual Senior Website Division. This competition is not separated into big school/small school divisions. Jaci won second place to place her in an elite group of students from across the State earning her the honor to represent the state of Texas and Valentine.

The History Fair process begins at the beginning of the school year when the students are informed of the year’s theme and they begin researching and constructing the project of their choice. The choices are exhibit board, documentary, research paper, performance, or website.

This is Jaci’s sixth year to compete for Valentine in the History Fair. She has advanced to the State Meet every year she participated. However, this is a school first for any student from Valentine advancing to National Competition.

The National History Fair will be held at the University of Maryland in College Park, on June 11 through 15. As the History Fair Sponsor, I, Bianca Porras, will accompany Jaci on her journey. We are both extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to represent Valentine, as well as the Big Bend Region.

Jaci is the daughter of Danny and Valerie Garcia, of Valentine. She is wrapping up what has been a banner Senior year. She has advanced to the UIL Regional Academic and Golf meets. She also represented Valentine at the UIL Academic State Meet. She will be leaving for Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii in Valentine’s traditional Travel Class trip later this summer.

Also representing Valentine at the State Competition in Austin were Junior High students Jordan Miller, Samantha Kuhlman and Bela Oldham.

Jordan won first at Regional in Junior Individual Website. Her website was on Eleanor Roosevelt. Samantha and Bela won second in Junior Group Website at Regional. Their website was on Jesse Owens. These projects did not advance from the State level. This was Jordan and Samantha’s first year to advance and Jordan’s first year to participate.

History Fair is open to 6th-12th grade participants. Junior High and High School do not compete against each other.