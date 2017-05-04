McCamey’s loss yields 4th District Championship in a row for Eagles Baseball

Last match with the Badgers before the title realized

Front Row – Coach Pallares, Hiram Cruz, Isaac Baeza, Jano Corralez, David Corralez, Daniel Arrazate, Damien Tarango, Coach Ortega

Back Row – Juan Zamora, Luis Escajeda, Alex Uras, Landon Drake, James King

By Victor Pallrez, CCAISD

The Eagles were in another epic matchup against the Badgers that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Escajeda started on the mound for the Eagles and kept the Eagles close throughout the game. The Eagles gave up two runs in the first inning and could not capitalize in their first at bat after King managed an outfield single. Escajeda and the Eagles retired the side after Jano Corralez caught a line drive and threw out the runner at 1st.

Van Horn got the bats going in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Escajeda led off the Eagles with an outfield single and advanced to 2nd after Isaac Baza was hit by a pitch. Daniel Arrazate had an RBI double and put runners in scoring position. Baeza tied everything up after a wild pitch got past the catcher. McCamey capitalized on defensive miscues by the Eagles and managed to score three runs. However, a rare scene in baseball gave the Eagles a little boost in confidence. Escajeda pitched an immaculate inning and retired three batters on just three pitches.

The Eagles took the lead in the Eagle frame of the fifth inning. King scored after reaching safely on a fielder’s choice. Alex Urias had an RBI single that brought the score, 3-5. Urias would jump on a miscue by the McCamey outfielder after Drake managed to hit an outfield single. The Eagles pulled within one run of the Badgers. Escajeda would put runners in scoring position after hitting a hard ground ball to centerfield. Zamora took advantage of the situation and plated two runs for the Eagles in a strong at bat. The Eagles would take the lead, 6-5. However, the Badgers would not go quietly into the West Texas sunset. McCamey scored two runs off errors and took the lead 6-7. The Eagles answered back with a run of their own to tie the game. Tarango reached safely on an outfield single and managed to score after Urias hit an RBI double.

In the Badger frame of the 7th inning, the visiting team scored two runs to take the lead, 7-9. Zamora had a huge strike out for the 2nd out in his relief appearance. Zamora would get the next batter to hit a grounder to the Escajeda at 3rd who tagged out a runner to retire the side.

The Eagles now found themselves in their last chance to tie the game up. Baeza started off the rally by reaching safely after drawing a walk. Baeza would take second after a passed ball reached the backstop. Daniel Arrazate hit a routine ground ball to the McCamey 2nd baseman who attempted to throw out Baeza at third. The wild throw got past the third baseman and allowed Baeza to score and pull the Eagles within one run, 8-9. Tarango stepped to the plate with one out and a runner at 2nd. He hit an RBI single that brought in Arrazate for the game tying run. After King struck out for the 2nd out, Urias hit a long pop fly that dropped over the McCamey center fielder. Tarango was off to the races and scored the game winning run for the Eagles. Despite the setbacks and miscues, the Eagles found a way to win and set up a crucial game against the Anthony Wildcats. The Eagles will need all the support they can get Friday night. First pitch is set for 5:00.