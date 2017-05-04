Routine arrest turns “methy”

By Sheriff Oscar Carrillo

On Monday, May 1, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call informing the station of a suspicious person on I-10. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, which resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Daniel Brown Kincare of Tucson, Arizona.

After an interrogation, a follow up investigation was conducted at the local Super 8 Motel, where Kincare and his partner, 44-year-old Heather Wenk of Michigan had been staying. A search of the premises uncovered a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Both were arrested on possession of a controlled substance charges, and are alleged to have been planning to set up a meth distribution business while in Van Horn.

Both Kincare and Wenk were “offloaded” by Greyhound officials at the Van Horn Super 8 Motel located at the Frontage Road next to McDonald’s. The Super 8 is an unofficial bus stop for passengers where bus drivers regularly change shifts.