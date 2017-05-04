Soup Traveler – BUTTERNUT SQUASH W/HAM SOUP

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed into 3/4” sized bites
1 medium onion, rough chopped
3 ribs celery, rough chopped
1 clove garlic smashed and minced
1 16 ounce package oriental stir fry vegetables
3/4 – 1 pound thick sliced ham, cut into 1/2” cubes
2 tsp Accent
2 tsp vegetable bouillon base
2 bay leaves
3-4 kubabba’s ( whole allspice )
6-8 cups water
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large soup pot combine squash, onion, celery, garlic, bouillon, Accent, bay leaves, kubabba and water.
Bring to a boil and simmer until vegetables are tender.
Add ham and stir fry veggies and simmer until tender and heated through. Season to taste.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “