Soup Traveler – BUTTERNUT SQUASH W/HAM SOUP

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed into 3/4” sized bites

1 medium onion, rough chopped

3 ribs celery, rough chopped

1 clove garlic smashed and minced

1 16 ounce package oriental stir fry vegetables

3/4 – 1 pound thick sliced ham, cut into 1/2” cubes

2 tsp Accent

2 tsp vegetable bouillon base

2 bay leaves

3-4 kubabba’s ( whole allspice )

6-8 cups water

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large soup pot combine squash, onion, celery, garlic, bouillon, Accent, bay leaves, kubabba and water.

Bring to a boil and simmer until vegetables are tender.

Add ham and stir fry veggies and simmer until tender and heated through. Season to taste.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “