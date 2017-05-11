Kent Post Office Burglarized

By Gilda Morales

The post office in Kent, Texas was burglarized last weekend, between May 5th and 8th. Burglars did significant damage while breaking in, destroying windows and a door in the building, taking with them money orders and money order printer, and the postmark machine. The thieves also opened several packages and took the contents before leaving the premises. The Postal Inspector Service has offered a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, and asked locals to be aware of any suspicious use of money orders.