Soup Traveler – Salmon Patties w/Creamy Green Pea Sauce

1 15 oz can salmon

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1/2 tsp Accent

Grated onion if desired to taste.

1-2 tbl Olive oil

Clean salmon very good removing silver skin and bones. Combine all ingredients except Olive oil. Shape into patties.

Hest oil in a skillet on medium. Cookie salmon patties until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, approximately 7 minutes per side.

Creamy Green Pea Sauce

1/2 stick butter

3 tbls flour ( more if needed )

3/4 cup milk

1 cup frozen peas

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

In a saucepan over medium heat. Melt butter. Stir in flour yo make a roux, use more flour if needed. Let cook for about 2 minutes taking care so it doesn’t get brown.

Remove some of the roux in a small bowl and add some of the milk to temper the roux. Stir that into the saucepan and then slowly add the remaining milk. This will help the sauce to not curdle. Add Dijon mustard and peas. Season to taste. DO NOT BOIL.

Serve over salmon patties.

