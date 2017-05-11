VHHS National Honor Society ceremony

New officers, Vivianna Sanchez – President, Hays Morriss – Vice President, Justice Santa Cruz – Parliamentarian, Crystal Baeza – Secretary, and Mariah Morales, Historian, along with new inductees were announced this week at a ceremony held at the HS Library. Pictured are Back, left to right: Lezlie Jones, Jadyn Corrales, Justice Santa Cruz, Mariah Morales, Calise Cottrell, Renee Rivera, Hays Morris

Front, left to right: Alejandra Ornelas, Daisy Delao, Annika Corrales, Isela Bermudez, Crystal Baeza, Jacqualine Santa Cruz, Stephannie Estrada, Makayla Torres, Vivianna Sanchez

Not Pictured: Seth Ortega

Photo by Macyn Morriss