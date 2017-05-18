Guadalupe Mountains Youth Poster Competition

Salt Flat, Texas – The public is invited to attend the Guadalupe Mountains National Park Youth Poster Competition on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The museum is located at 418 W. Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220. For more information about the event call the museum at (575) 887-0276, the museum is open

Tuesday –Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. This is the second youth art competition that Guadalupe Mountains has held. Each year has a different theme, this year the theme was “Your favorite nature memory”.

Entries from youth across the United States will be on display for the public to enjoy before the live judging event. The winning entries will be selected by a distinguished panel of local judges. Prizes and ribbons will be given for art entries selected for first, second and third place, as well as the selection of one entry that will win “Best of Carlsbad”. Honorable mentions will also be awarded in three age categories. Join the fun and see if you can select the youth entry that will become the next Guadalupe Mountains Park pass! There will also be a special guest appearance by Guadalupe Mountains new park mascot Lupe the Ringtail! This is a free family event and open to the public. For information on the contest and judging visit: https://www.nps.gov/gumo/getinvolved/youth-poster-contest.htm.

For contest updates and to view winning entries after contest judging, follow Guadalupe Mountains on Facebook at www.facebook.com/guadalupe.mountains , Twitter at http://twitter.com/GuadalupeMtnsNP and Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/guadalupemountainsnps/ .