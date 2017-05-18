Hurd on the Hill – Bipartisan Rideshare Bill Signed into Law

Hurd, Moulton lead on modernizing government

Washington, DC – This evening, the President signed the Modernizing Government Travel Act into law, demonstrating a major win for the sharing economy. Thanks to a bi-partisan effort led by Representatives Will Hurd (R-TX) and Seth Moulton (D-MA), federal employees can now use ridesharing services like Uber, Lyft and even bike-share for reimbursable work-related travel.

“This bill will help our government keep pace with the private sector and save taxpayer dollars,” said Hurd, who chairs the House Subcommittee on IT and has been an advocate for modernizing federal IT and embracing new technology. “Modernizing government into the 21st Century is something that we all can agree on and I am grateful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the White House for lending their support.”

“Today, we showed that despite tremendous partisanship and gridlock in Washington, progress is still possible,” said Moulton. “This bipartisan bill will make government travel more efficient and, as a result, save taxpayer dollars. We need more examples of Democrats and Republicans coming together to get things done for the American people.”

Niki Christoff, Head of Federal Affairs for Uber said, “We appreciate all of the hard work the sponsors have done to pass the Modernizing Government Travel Act and make it easier for federal employees to get from point A to point B in an efficient and cost-effective way. Uber looks forward to providing the same reliable and convenient transportation solutions to federal employees while they’re working as we do for people around the world.”

Lyft’s Vice President for Government Affairs Joseph Okpaku said, “Ridesharing services like Lyft are providing benefits to individuals and communities across the country. By allowing federal workers to enjoy those benefits while traveling, this law will promote government efficiency and save taxpayers money.”