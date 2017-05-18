Texas Country Reporter segment on Valentine gets noticed

By Brad Bernards,

valentineradio.net

The Valentine City Council met Tuesday night with allmembers present. Mostly routine business was conducted. Mayor Jesus “Chuy” Calderon mentioned that he and his wife Viola were featured in a recent episode of the Texas Country Reporter and that he had received a number of calls and e-mails from people interested in Valentine.

Mayor Claderon mentioned that AMA-TechTel would be working to get the internet up and running in Valentine shortly. He said that company representative Josh Constancio told him that it will all be finished by June 10.

The city voted to give Jaci Garcia $250 toward extra expenses in taking in Washington D.C. on her trip to compete in the History Fair nationals next month. Calderon said that money not spent on the trip will go to a History Fair fund for next year.

Mayor Calderon said that he would contact city attorney Teresa Todd about how to proceed in creating a similar junk ordinance as Jeff Davis

County recently has put into place. The mayor said that the item would be on the agenda for the next meeting of the council.