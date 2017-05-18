Valentine graduates two on Friday Garcia named Valedictorian

VISD Valedictorian Jaclyn Garcia.

I was born in Alpine, Texas on October 15, 1998. I am the daughter of Danny and Valerie Garcia of Valentine, Texas. I moved to Valentine when I was a baby and have attended Valentine ISD since Pre-K.

Starting in High School, I was very involved with Student Council and held the office of President for two years. I was also involved in Travel Class starting when I was Sophomore and fund-raised for three years. I participated in UIL all through high school and advanced to regionals during my Sophomore, Junior and Senior years in Current Events and Social Studies. My senior year I made first alternated in Current Events for State. I also participated in several invitational UIL meets throughout the year, placed first or second in both Current Events and Social Studies. I was also involved in One Act Play for three years, advancing to Bi-District my Sophomore year and earning All-Star Cast my Senior year. I participated in History Fair three years during Junior High and three years in High School, advancing to State five out of six times. My senior year I advanced to Nationals after winning second place at State. I was in the Homecoming Court my Freshman and Sophomore year, winning Homecoming Queen my Sophomore year.

I participated in Tennis my Freshman and Sophomore years, winning third at District in doubles during my Sophomore year. I also played basketball my Sophomore and Junior years. I played golf all four years in high School and placed first alternate to regionals my Junior years and second place, advancing to regionals, my senior year.

All through high school I had several favorite teachers. I wouldn’t feel right choosing just one because I really did have great teachers that I got along with very well.

I had the privilege of making a lot of amazing memories through high school, the most memorable being getting lost in San Angelo during a UIL Regionals competition because Mr. Cook couldn’t follow the correct directions. I was a kind of moment you just had to be there for. The trips we took to so many different places were really the ones that will stick with me as I move on to bigger an better things. Each one held something new that made them special along with difficulties that are now funny to look back on.

To the underclassmen of Valentine High school, we are lucky to go to such a small school. Don’t take for granted the moments you spend in high school because those are moments that you really will remember fours years later when you have to write them down for several different things. Take it slow and enjoy each moment because the more memories you make, the less you have to think about later on.

After high school, I plan to go to college at Sul Ross State University, majoring in Political Science. I hope to transfer to San Angelo where I will finish my Bachelor’s degree. Then I plan to apply to law school at the University of Texas at Austin.

I will graduate as valedictorian of my class and have completed thirty hours of college classes through the dual credit program.

Athlete in track running the 100 and 200m. Making state Junior year and unable to go due to injury. Again making it to regionals senior year and again pulling a hamstring during the run.

First to do powerlifting in Valentine ISD and advancing to regionals junior and senior year. Played Tennis and advanced to regionals my Junior and Senior years. Served as a class representative on the Student Council. Elected Homecoming King my Senior year. Participated in History Fair my Sophomore year, advancing to the State contest.

` Proud to have grown up in one of, if not the smallest town in Texas because it has made me a strong person in many areas of life.

Planning to attend South Plains College and become a personal trainer.