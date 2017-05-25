Chuckwagon cooking for CCAISD third graders

Jill Miller and CCAISD third graders at chuckwagon lunch last week

Photo by Edna Clark

By Lisa Morton

Twyla Perry’s third grade class received a tasty history lesson last week from Bill and Jill Miller’s chuckwagon cookout. The Cocineros de Fuego y Fierro company demonstration was to highlight some of the differences between life and cooking practices in the mid to late 1800’s and today.

One of the biggest differences is that there was no refrigeration for cooks who were feeding cowboys out of a chuckwagon. That meant that the food they cooked with was dried, canned, or semi-nonperishable, like potatoes. Anything fresh, like meat, had to be dried (jerky) or used quickly.

The students ate a traditional chuckwagon meal of beef stew, beans, biscuits, and a peach cobbler for dessert. Bill and Jill Miller would like to thank Twyla Perry, CCAISD Administrators and Board of Trustees for the opportunity to present this history lesson.