Former CCAISD Teacher/Coach Raul Tucker is 2017 Commencement Speaker

Bio for Raul Tucker

Originally from Alpine, Texas, Coach Raul Tucker graduated from Ottawa University in Kansas where he was a four-year letterman in football and track. Coach Tucker began his coaching career in Van Horn back in 2007 and was an integral part of helping the Eagle nation establish their dominance in West Texas. His two biggest accomplishments during his coaching career have been winning a Bi-District Championship in girls’ basketball back in 2014 and being a member of the State Championship staff for Track and Field in 2014.

Currently Coach Tucker resides in Las Cruces, New Mexico with his wife, Anna, and three children, Diego, Sedona, and Mateo. Coach Tucker currently coaches at Zia Middle School and is the head coach for football, boy’s and girl’s basketball, and Track and Field. He is also in the process of pursuing his master’s degree in Sports Administration and hopes to one day become a head coach again at the high school level.