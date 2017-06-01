Obituaries – Thomas N. Mendoza

Thomas N. Mendoza, 65, entered into eternal peace on Thursday May 18 in El Paso. Thomas was born on April 14, 1952 in Van Horn and was the son of late Juan and Sara Mendoza. Thomas loved music, and loved to sing he was a very kind and gentle soul he had a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Mendoza his sons Thomas Mendoza, Jr and Michael Jason Mendoza and daughter Valerie Mendoza. He had 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Sisters Martha Talavera, Aurora Calderon and Josefina Garcia, and (late) brother Jim Mendoza.

All services accompanied by San Jose Funeral Home.