Soup Traveler – LEMON PEPPER TUNA PASTA SALAD

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

2 cups shell pasta

2 2.6 oz packages LEMON PEPPER TUNA

1/4-1/2 cup Hellmans

3/4 cup frozen peas

6 oz Cheddar or Colby cheese, cut into 1/4” cubes

1/2 tsp Accent

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Cook pasta until al dente’ and drain well. DO NOT RINSE, dressing will cling better if not rinsed. Meanwhile in a small kettle of boiling water cook peas for 2-3 minutes and immediately rinse or plunge in cold water to stop the cooking.

Gently combine all ingredients, taking care not mush the peas.

Refrigerate 2-4 hours to allow flavors to meld.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “