Soup Traveler – LEMON PEPPER TUNA PASTA SALAD

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
2 cups shell pasta
2 2.6 oz packages LEMON PEPPER TUNA
1/4-1/2 cup Hellmans
3/4 cup frozen peas
6 oz Cheddar or Colby cheese, cut into 1/4” cubes
1/2 tsp Accent
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Cook pasta until al dente’ and drain well. DO NOT RINSE, dressing will cling better if not rinsed. Meanwhile in a small kettle of boiling water cook peas for 2-3 minutes and immediately rinse or plunge in cold water to stop the cooking.
Gently combine all ingredients, taking care not mush the peas.
Refrigerate 2-4 hours to allow flavors to meld.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “