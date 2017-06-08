CCAISD free summer food program begins this week

By Lisa Morton

The Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District cafeteria will serve up good nutrition for local children beginning this week through June 29. The weekly schedule this month will not include Fridays. Summer meals are free with breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition to receiving a good meal, local outreach organization Aliviane will be providing educational games from the 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. slot.

CCAISD wants to bring healthy summer meals to children which endures that kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn.

Meals are free to children 18 years old and younger in the healthy Summer Food Service Program, provided at no cost to the child.

Food Service Director, Sooky Borrego, has organized an incentive perfect attendance of the program with prizes donated by local individuals and businesses to be awarded at the end of the month to qualifying children. There will also be daily prize raffles for the adults.

SFSP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer.