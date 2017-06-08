Eagles from 1967 descend on Van Horn during Frontier Days Weekend

By Adrian Gilmore

The Van Horn High School class of 1967 has planned a reunion for alumni and faculty beginning Friday, June 23, at 3:00 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn. The event will kick off with a “Meet and Greet” for all former students and staff, followed by a catered brisket dinner at 6:00 p.m. at a cost of $15 a plate.

At 8:00 p.m. on Friday, the alumnus will gather at the football field and tour the high school athletic and dressing facilities and they will gather in the home football stands for a moment to remember classmates and friends who have passed away.

On Saturday, June 24, there will be a Pancake Breakfast at the Convention Center beginning promptly at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is on your own.

At 3:00 p.m., The Red Roof Inn meeting room will be open to the Class of ‘67 as a gathering place where classmates can reunite and mingle until 6:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m., everyone will dine together at the Van Horn Cattle Company, off the menu. The reunion will commence with a dance in the area in front of the El Capitan Hotel downtown, 100 Broadway at 9:00 p.m.

If you were, or know anyone who was enrolled in Van Horn High School in 1967, please feel free to attend and celebrate our beautiful hometown and its rich memories with us. If you wish to stay at the Red Roof Inn, call 432-283-2800 and identify yourself as part of the Class of ’67 for the guaranteed rate. Bring annuals, pictures, memorabilia, and stories to share. Plans are to have a photographer to record time together, but bring your own cameras as well. Visits from our friends in other classes are encouraged and they would love for any former faculty and staff to join as well. If you have their contact info., please let them know. RSVP appreciated if you plan to attend. You can call or text 432-940-4587 or email jfcurry4586@gmail.com. It will be great seeing everyone in Van Horn.