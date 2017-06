8 oz noodles

Rough chop 1 onion

Rough chop 3 ribs celery

Chicken chunks ( I bought rotisserie)

2 can crm of chicken

1 can milk

Frozen mixed veg.

Season to taste.

Cook the noodles ( just short of the time on the package directions ) with the onions and celery ( cuts down on bake time and noodles won’t get soggy )

Add remaining ingredients and gently mix together.

Bake 60 minutes at 350. Top with cheese.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “