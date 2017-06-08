TASB back on the plate for new CCAISD Superintendent search

By Gilda Morales

The Advocate has confirmed that CCAISD Superintendent Dalia Benavides has resigned her position in the district at a Special Meeting on Monday. Mrs. Benavides’ name appeared on a list of applicants for Principal at Permian and Odessa High in an article by the Odessa American dated May 24.

In light of the resignation, the CCAISD Board apparently took further action to begin a search for a new Superintendent contracting with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

The following statement was received by Dalia Benavides after press time:

I have tendered my resignation from CCAISD due to reuniting with my family. I am sad to leave the students and staff and also to not be able to see the construction of the new school completed, but know it will be a wonderful addition to the community of Van Horn. It will benefit the students for many years to come. Thank you to the CCAISD Board of Trustees for the opportunity they gave me to lead the district. Best wishes to all!