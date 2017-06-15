Soup Traveler – RHUBARB CUSTARD CAKE.

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
1 boxed yellow cake mix
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
4 cups fresh rhubarb cut in 1/2” cubes or 5 cups frozen and thawed rhubarb
1 cup sugar
2 tbl cinnamon
1 pint heavy whipping cream
Whipped cream or ice cream for topping
Preheat oven to 350.
Prepare cake according to directions adding the 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla.
Spread rhubarb over cake mix.
Mix 1 cup sugar with 2 tbl cinnamon and sprinkle over rhubarb.
Pour the heavy cream over entire cake.
Bake at 350 for 60 minutes or until done.
Let cool a few minutes before cutting to allow custard to set up a bit.
Serve with whipped Cream or ice cream.
Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “