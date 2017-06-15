Soup Traveler – RHUBARB CUSTARD CAKE.

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 boxed yellow cake mix

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

4 cups fresh rhubarb cut in 1/2” cubes or 5 cups frozen and thawed rhubarb

1 cup sugar

2 tbl cinnamon

1 pint heavy whipping cream

Whipped cream or ice cream for topping

Preheat oven to 350.

Prepare cake according to directions adding the 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla.

Spread rhubarb over cake mix.

Mix 1 cup sugar with 2 tbl cinnamon and sprinkle over rhubarb.

Pour the heavy cream over entire cake.

Bake at 350 for 60 minutes or until done.

Let cool a few minutes before cutting to allow custard to set up a bit.

Serve with whipped Cream or ice cream.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “