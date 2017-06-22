Obituaries – George Edward Snyder

Legendary lifelong cattle rancher and windmill man George Edward Snyder of Van Horn, Texas ascended from this world to the next on Saturday, June 17. He was 83.

At his side were his son Whitney Lee “Dub” Snyder and daughter-in-law Chelsea, also of Van Horn; his daughter Callie Ellen Snyder and her partner J. W. “Jack” Holt, both of Austin.

George was born in the schoolhouse in Kent, Texas to Thomas Lee Snyder and Mary Eula Jones Snyder on April 11, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elma Agnes Snyder and Martha Gay Snyder, and a son, Frank Edward Snyder.

George is survived by his devoted and loving companion of thirty years, Hersha Dodson of Van Horn, as well as her children, Raina Dodson, also of Van Horn, and Farley and Cindy Dodson of Pensacola, Florida; granddaughter Calletana Vargas Lujan and great-granddaughter Aria Lujan of Marfa, grandsons Brad Dodson of El Paso and Billy Dodson of Spiro, Oklahoma, and great-grandchildren Violah and Athan Dodson, also of Spiro.

George is also survived by his ex-wife, Dub and Callie’s mother Mary McDowell Snyder of Van Horn, his grandson Cory Scott Schuller of Van Horn, son of Chelsea and Dub; his granddaughter Nina Elizabeth Sanchez, daughter of Callie, her fiancé Joshua Jonathan Kuntz, their son Avery Kaleb Kuntz, and Baby Brother Edward Kuntz due in October, who will share his great-grandfather’s middle name, all of San Marcos.

George is further survived by too many wonderful Snyder cousins and tremendous friends to enumerate here, as the list of those individuals is as long as they have been dear.

George’s memorial will be held at the Van Horn Rodeo Arena at 300 Jones Street, Van Horn at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24. Active pallbearers are Vance Cottrell, Verlon Edwards, John Erskine, Joshua Kuntz, Cory Schuller, and Thomas Turnbow. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Blankenburg, Gary Fuentes, Dody Snyder, Leon Snyder, Shannon Snyder, VJ Snyder, Karl Strasser, Pete Torres, and Virginia Mae “Jeater” Snyder Wright. A brief graveside service will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery prior to a gathering for family and friends at the Horseshoe Lounge, 711 Laurel Street, Van Horn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of El Paso (http://www.hospiceelpaso.org/donate.html) in George’s name. The compassion the staff exhibited and care they provided during his final days was beyond compare and a true comfort in a time of great need.

The Snyder Family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn with funeral arrangements.

