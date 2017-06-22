Pinnacle Midstream Announces Construction of 60MMcfd Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant in Culberson County, TX

Skid-mounted, 1680 bhp engine-driven residue gas compressor at a Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing and Stabilization Plant in Watford City, North Dakota

Pinnacle Midstream, LLC

Pinnacle Midstream, LLC (“Pinnacle Midstream”) announces it has begun engineering and construction on the Sierra Grande Gas Processing Plant, a 60MMcfd cryogenic gas plant located approximately 9 miles West of Orla, TX near RM 652.

The plant is expected to commence operations in the 4th Quarter of 2017. The plant will offer full cryogenic recoveries with ethane rejection capability. Upon the completion of this plant, Pinnacle foresees the need to begin the expansion of this site to increase its capacity to meet the overwhelming demand for gas processing in Culberson County and Reeves County.

Pinnacle also operates natural gas gathering and crude gathering systems in the same vicinity of the Sierra Grande Gas Processing Plant, as well as a crude truck transloading terminal.

Greg Sargent comments “The installation of the Sierra Grande Processing Plant is just one more step in Pinnacle’s plan to be a full-service provider of midstream services in the Delaware Basin. We believe that Pinnacle can be a “One Stop Shop” for the Culberson and Reeves County Producer. This will allow Pinnacle to lay all necessary pipelines to the individual well in order for the producer to begin production without the addition of any trucks to the area, thus improving on production run time and reducing the possibility of accidents or spills.” \