Soup Traveler – HOBO DINNERS

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
1 lb ground beef
1 medium onion rough chopped
3 medium potatoes, rough chopped into 1/2” pieces
2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2” slices
2 ribs celery, cut into 1/2” slices
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms, optional
1 tsp Accent, plus additional for seasoning
1 tsp salt, plus additional for seasoning
Fresh ground pepper, plus additional for seasoning
Combine ground beef with salt, pepper and Accent. Shape into 3 or 4 round patties and place on a large square of foil.
Top with remaining ingredients and season with additional salt, pepper and Accent.
Seal the foil tightly, making a packet and grill or place over the campfire 15-20 minutes or until meat is done and vegetables are tender.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “