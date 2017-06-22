Soup Traveler – HOBO DINNERS

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 lb ground beef

1 medium onion rough chopped

3 medium potatoes, rough chopped into 1/2” pieces

2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2” slices

2 ribs celery, cut into 1/2” slices

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms, optional

1 tsp Accent, plus additional for seasoning

1 tsp salt, plus additional for seasoning

Fresh ground pepper, plus additional for seasoning

Combine ground beef with salt, pepper and Accent. Shape into 3 or 4 round patties and place on a large square of foil.

Top with remaining ingredients and season with additional salt, pepper and Accent.

Seal the foil tightly, making a packet and grill or place over the campfire 15-20 minutes or until meat is done and vegetables are tender.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “