Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

I am walking around like a character from the walking dead from lack of sleep. I have dark circles under my eyes and I walk like a zombie from being so tired. Why? My neighbors have a dog that has the world record for non-stop barking every night. I don’t know what the dog’s problem is. He appears well cared for, but every night is a bark fest! I love my neighbors and we get along famously, so I don’t want to jeopardize my friendship with them, but how do I bring up the subject without seeming to be a dog hater?

Sleepy head

Dear Sleepy,

This is a sticky situation. Good neighbors are hard to find, but going without sleep is not an option either. I would start by seeming concern about your neighbor’s dog’s well being, asking if anything is wrong with him. Tell them that you read an article about dogs barking incessantly being a sign that there may be something wrong. I doubt that they are getting much sleep either, and this topic may open up a conversation about the problem. Tell them that dogs suffer from anxiety and that they should contact their vet about their dog potentially having this disorder, which is easily treated with medication. In the meantime, there are many types of earphones that generate “white noise” to mask the incessant barking. Good luck!