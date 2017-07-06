Guadalupe Mountains National Park to Host Music Event in July

By Nomaan Merchant

Associated Press

Salt Flat, Texas – Guadalupe Mountains National Park will host Songs and Stories of Our National Parks in celebration of the second century of the National Park Service and more than 100 years of conservation. This musical event is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 and will begin at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm at the Pine Springs visitor center.

National parks are best known for wildlife and scenery, but the reasons parks matter go far beyond the tangible. From Yellowstone to Hawai’i Volcanoes, Gettysburg to Guadalupe Mountains, national parks are powerful places that impact people in extraordinary ways. Through music and storytelling, Rangers Megan Davenport and Gary Bremen share deeply personal experiences from national parks across the country. They take participants through a full range of emotions, leaving audiences uplifted, proud, and looking forward to creating their own memories in their national parks.

In partnership with Chamizal National Memorial, White Sands National Monument, and Western National Parks Association, Songs and Stories of Our National Parks will also be presented at Chamizal National Memorial on Friday, July 7 at 7:00 pm and at White Sands National Monument on Saturday, July 8 at 8:30 pm. These programs are free; entrance fees apply at Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

For more information about the Guadalupe Mountains July 9 music event visit www.nps.gov/gumo or call (915) 828-3251.