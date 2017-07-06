SHEPHERDS PIE

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 1/2 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, rough chopped

1 envelope of dry au jus sauce

1 envelope of water

1 tsp Accent

4-5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 stick butter, room temperature

8 oz pkg frozen corn

6-8 oz shredded cheddar

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350

In a medium skillet, brown ground beef with onion until meat is not longer pink ( breaking up big chunks ) and onion is translucent. Add the envelope of au jus mix and fill the envelope with water and add that to meat as well. Add Accent.

Meanwhile in a medium pot, boil potatoes in salted water. When tender, drain well and mash with the butter..

In a square casserole dish, spray lightly with cooking spray and spread ground beef mixture in bottom.

Add corn on top of ground beef and top with mashed potatoes.

If using a casserole with a cover, place cover on and bake in a 350 oven for 45 minutes. If you have no casserole lid, cover with plastic wrap and then cover tightly with foil ( plastic will not adhere to food or melt on the casserole dish

After 45 minutes, remove cover and sprinkle cheese on top and bake another 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with hot crusty bread and a crisp green salad for a satisfying meal.

