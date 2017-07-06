‘THE FANTASTICKS’ STARTS FRIDAY at Alpine’s theatre of the Big Bend

Dona Roman, who directs the Theatre of the Big Bend’s production of “The Fantasticks” starting July 7, stands in front of Manhattan’s Jerry Orbach Theatre during a recent SRSU theatre trip. “I am thrilled to be directing ‘The Fantasticks,’” Roman said. “It is indeed the perfect musical.”

As the Theatre of the Big Bend enters its 52nd season this year, we celebrate the continued support from the Sul Ross State University Theatre program and the greater Brewster County and Permian Basin areas.

This summer’s final production is The Fantasticks, with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones. The musical runs for the next three weekends, Friday through Sunday evenings.

Directed by Dona Roman, the play tells the story of two neighboring fathers who trick their children into falling in love by pretending to feud. The Fantasticks is the world’s longest running musical, having run off-Broadway for more than 42 years and over 17,000 performances.

Run dates are July 7, 8, 9; 14, 15, 16; and 21, 22, 23. All performances begin at 8:15 pm at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre. Alpine’s higher altitude can sometimes get chilly, even on summer nights, so bring a sweater. Patrons are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair, stadium seat or cushion for more comfortable seating under the West Texas skies.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.

For more information, call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre.