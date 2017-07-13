“Buy a Cowboy a Meal” at BBRR

Submitted by Chachi Hawkins

“Buy a Cowboy a Meal” has been great success and a part of our weekend that these ranch cowboys are still talking about—so we will repeat this year. There will be over 80 cowboys from Texas and New Mexico coming into Alpine for the weekend. These boys will be hungry for a win at the rodeo and a good, West Texas meal. Show these cowboys some good ole’ West Texas hospitality and donate to the “Buy a Cowboy a Meal” fund.

You can send in your donation to BBRR, PO Box 2140, Alpine, Tx 79831 or drop it off at Big Bend Saddlery.

For more information contact Gary Dunshee at 432-837-5551.

For more information about the weekend rodeo, call Chachi Hawkins 432-364-2696.

Visit our website at www.bigbendranchrodeo.com