Davis Mountains Preserve holds Open Weekend starting tomorrow

Resting in the shade ad Davis Mountains Preserve

Photo by of Beth Nobles for Texas MountainTrail

Submitted by Suzette Ashworth

The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve will be open to the public for hiking, biking, camping, horseback riding, picnics, photography, birding, stargazing and other outdoor activities on July 14-16, 2017. Hours for the Open Weekend are from 8am Friday to 4pm Sunday. The event is free and open to the public; donations are welcomed. Guests will be required to sign in and out at the McIvor Conservation Center.

The Davis Mountains Preserve is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Ft. Davis on Hwy. 118 (about 10 miles past McDonald Observatory and about ¼ mile past the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area).

Important Reminders:

• Only high clearance street legal vehicles will be allowed past the McIvor Center.

• Only camp stoves are allowed, and ground fires are prohibited.

• Restrooms are available at the McIvor Center.

• Guests should bring their own food and drinks, and take their trash home with them.

• Hikers should bring their own binoculars, cameras, sunscreen, hats, appropriate footwear and plenty of water to drink.

• Firearms and any technology that disrupts quiet enjoyment are not permitted.

• For safety reasons, children must be supervised by parents or other designated adults.

• No pets are permitted on the Preserve, other than service animals for assistance.

F or more information, contact Deirdre Hisler at

deirdre.hisler@tnc.org or

call 432-426-2390.