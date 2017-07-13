Soup Traveler – Creamy Krabby Dip

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

8 oz cream cheese softened

4oz. Artificial krab meat, flaked or sticks

2-3 oz Cocktail Sauce plus more if needed

Rye cocktail bread

In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until light,

Finely chopped the krab meat and add to cream cheese along with the cocktail sauce. Gently mix adding more cocktail sauce if desired.

Serve with rye cocktail bread or crackers.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “