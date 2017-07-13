SRSU now offers passport and notary services

Lawrence Hall, Sul Ross State University

Google Images

Submitted by Cheryl Zinsmeyer

The Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library at Sul Ross State University, Alpine, is now accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports Monday through Friday from 9 am until 2 pm at the library. For more information, application forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information, visit travel.state.gov, the official website for passport information.

The Sul Ross library is also now extending notary services to the community. Notary services are offered Monday through Friday from 9 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm. For information about fees and required documentation, call the library at 432-837-8123.

These two services are offered in the Big Bend Region to connect Sul Ross State University with the Trans-Pecos community. Community members are also welcome to become annual members of the Sul Ross library as community borrowers. For more information about the community borrower program, visit library.sulross.edu or call 432-837-8123.