State of the Parks Speakers Series

Pictograph at Hueco Tanks

Texas Parks and Wildlife Photo.

Submitted by Rick LoBello

The Greater Big Bend Coalition is sponsoring a new series of free presentations on the state of our parks and other protected areas in the Greater Big Bend region of southern New Mexico, West Texas and related lands in northern Mexico. On Saturday morning, July 15 at 11am at the Northeast Regional Command Center Community Room, Park Superintendent Ruben Ocampo will give a presentation on the State of Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site.

A native El Pasoan, Ocampo has a B.A in Political Science from the University of Texas at El Paso. He previously worked with the City El Paso Parks and Recreation Department where he was the Coordinator for the Department’s Outdoor Recreation Program, The Trailblazers. Ruben has worked at Hueco Tanks since September 2015. During this time the NHL (National Historic Landmark) process has started and the 29 new pictograph areas have been identified.

The Greater Big Bend Coalition is a conservation organization in El Paso working to help protect the desert lands, rivers, mountains and wildlife of the Greater Big Bend Ecosystem of Texas and northern Mexico. The region stretches across the US/Mexico Rio Grande border and includes nearly 8000 square miles of protected lands in US National Parks, Texas State Parks and Protected Areas in Mexico. For more information visit greaterbigbend.org