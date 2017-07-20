Boss Hawg Enterprises Expands Reach with U-Haul Dealership

Photo submitted by Jennifer Magana

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (July 17, 2017) — U-Haul Company of Texas is pleased to announce that Boss Hawg Enterprises has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Sierra Blanca community.

Boss Hawg Enterprises at 716 W. El Paso St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (915) 369-2004 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Sierra-Blanca-TX-79851/052479/ today.

Boss Hawg Enterprises owner Jessie Chisholm is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Hudspeth County.

U-Haul and Boss Hawg Enterprises are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

